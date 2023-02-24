SelfKey 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73.25 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $73.25 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 153.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00422716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.39 or 0.28001465 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.