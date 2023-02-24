Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.64

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

