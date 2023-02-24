Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.28

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.28 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($2.96). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 1,173,596 shares.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £705.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.82.

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,359.59). Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

