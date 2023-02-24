ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $108,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $432.30 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.24 and a 200-day moving average of $417.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

