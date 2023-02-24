Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Thomas R. Cannell Sells 53,727 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sesen Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sesen Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

