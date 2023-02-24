Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Thomas R. Cannell Sells 53,727 Shares of Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
