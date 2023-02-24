SG3 Management LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SG3 Management LLC reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. ShockWave Medical makes up 0.4% of SG3 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,954 shares of company stock worth $11,722,871. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.25. 75,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,074. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average of $244.86.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

