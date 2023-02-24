Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,000 Shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCMA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 15,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,460. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

