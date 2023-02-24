Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 116,500 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 416,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 375,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,563. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

