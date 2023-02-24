Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 250,000 Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 7.67% of Alset Capital Acquisition worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,396,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

ACAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,109. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

