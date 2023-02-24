Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,020 Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 21.09% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

