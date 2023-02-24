Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGAA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Down 32.7 %

GGAA traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,767. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

