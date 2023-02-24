Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,387,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 396,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 328,436 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 467,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 296,045 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 44.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 651,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 200,945 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XFIN remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

