Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition alerts:

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Price Performance

VBOC stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Company Profile

Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.