Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VBOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VBOC stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345. Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.
Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the neuro-musculoskeletal industry primarily in North America and Europe.
