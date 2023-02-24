Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases 449,032 Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,032 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter worth $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAL stock remained flat at $10.39 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

