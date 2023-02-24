Shaolin Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.65% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter worth $3,040,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,667,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

USCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,997. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.