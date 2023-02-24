Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $9.13 Million Position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 7.28% of RF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,556,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

RF Acquisition Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

