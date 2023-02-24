Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of STTK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 11,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
