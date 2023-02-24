Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of STTK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 11,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

