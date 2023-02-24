Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $31.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.96.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.32 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 270.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

