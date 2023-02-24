SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.60. 2,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
