SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.60. 2,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

