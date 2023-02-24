Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $192.93 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $192.93 million and approximately $107,212.76 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

