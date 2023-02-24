Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Position Raised by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NYSE:SLAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 2,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,377. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.