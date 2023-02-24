Socorro Asset Management LP Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Socorro Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after acquiring an additional 561,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. 302,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

