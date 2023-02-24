SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.61 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,736,473,184 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.