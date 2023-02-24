SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Hits $59.41 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $59.41 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,736,476,920 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

