Songbird (SGB) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $859,946.97 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Songbird has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

