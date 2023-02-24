Songbird (SGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $654,797.62

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $101.86 million and $654,797.62 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
