Songbird (SGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $654,797.62

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $101.86 million and $654,797.62 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

