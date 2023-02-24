Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,317,597 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.97 million, a P/E ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. It holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,411 square kilometers; Anoual license totaling an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Tendrara production concession that covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as Sidi Mokhtar license covering an area of 4,712 square kilometers located in Southern Morocco.

