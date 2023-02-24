Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

NYSE SO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.46.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $227,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

