Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,008,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,525,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

