SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SP Plus Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of SP stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $706.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

About SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

