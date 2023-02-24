SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of SP stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $706.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35.
In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
