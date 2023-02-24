Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$11.71 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

