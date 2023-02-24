SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 255,405 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

