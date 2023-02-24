SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 188,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

