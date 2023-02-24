Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,050 ($36.73) to GBX 3,100 ($37.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of SEPJF opened at $38.63 on Monday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

