Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Raises Dividend to GBX 51.30 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.62) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spectris Stock Up 2.6 %

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,454 ($41.59) on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($28.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,461 ($41.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,879.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,156 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,030.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($43.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spectris to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,835 ($46.18) to GBX 3,470 ($41.79) in a research note on Monday.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

