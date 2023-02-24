Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.44. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 370,472 shares.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 55.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.