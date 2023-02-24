Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.92. 134,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,884. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

