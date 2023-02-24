Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Sprott has a payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sprott Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of Sprott stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $890.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
