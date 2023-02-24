Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Sprott has a payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $890.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Sprott Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprott by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.