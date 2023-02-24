Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.19. 17,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 62,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Sprott Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $914.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sprott by 1,470.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 399,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $13,370,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 55.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

