Sprott (NYSE:SII) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.19. 17,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 62,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $914.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sprott by 1,470.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 399,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $13,370,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 55.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
