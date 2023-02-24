Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.08 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
