Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.08 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

