Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $31.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

