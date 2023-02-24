SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.55 EPS.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SPXC traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 26,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

