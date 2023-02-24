Stacks Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308.34 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $767.10 million and $308.34 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

