Standard Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 927 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 61.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

