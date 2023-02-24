Standard Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

