Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 400 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

