Standard Family Office LLC Invests $29,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

