Standard Family Office LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $115.68 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.