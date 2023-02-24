Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STNGet Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NYSE STN opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

