Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.29.
Stantec Stock Up 0.5 %
STN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 69,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.95.
Stantec Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stantec (STN)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.