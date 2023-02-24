Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 0.5 %

STN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 69,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 189.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.